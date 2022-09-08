'We're full' says Lancaster's Animal Care as it issues urgent appeal for help

The cost of living crisis is having an impact with many people now struggling to meet the costs of looking after a pet.

As a result, many animal shelters are seeing a surge in the number of pets looking to be rehomed.

Animal Care of Blea Tarn Road this week put out a statement saying they were now at maximum capacity in all areas.

“The kennels and cattery are bursting with animals in need of a new home,” they said.

"We are receiving a record number of calls and emails daily from people who need our help but we just don’t have the space.”

The statement on Facebook went on to say that if you were unable to adopt but would still like to help, there were a number of items they were in need of.

This included:

Chappie dry dog food

Chappie wet dog food

Forthglade wet dog food

Step up wet dog food

Cat litter wood based

James wellbeloved kitten food

Whiskers kitten food

Purina one urinary dry food

Whiskers adult dry food

If you have space in your home for a new friend please check the website at www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk