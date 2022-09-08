'We're full' says Lancaster's Animal Care as it issues urgent appeal for help
A Lancaster animal charity is having to turn away people seeking to rehome their pet because its kennels and cattery are completely full.
The cost of living crisis is having an impact with many people now struggling to meet the costs of looking after a pet.
As a result, many animal shelters are seeing a surge in the number of pets looking to be rehomed.
Animal Care of Blea Tarn Road this week put out a statement saying they were now at maximum capacity in all areas.
“The kennels and cattery are bursting with animals in need of a new home,” they said.
"We are receiving a record number of calls and emails daily from people who need our help but we just don’t have the space.”
The statement on Facebook went on to say that if you were unable to adopt but would still like to help, there were a number of items they were in need of.
This included:
Chappie dry dog food
Chappie wet dog food
Forthglade wet dog food
Step up wet dog food
Cat litter wood based
James wellbeloved kitten food
Whiskers kitten food
Purina one urinary dry food
Whiskers adult dry food
If you have space in your home for a new friend please check the website at www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk
*Lancaster’s Animal Care is entirely self funded and receives no help from the Government or anyone else. They raise all their own money with fundraising events, grant applications, charity shops and though the team rooms up at the sanctuary.