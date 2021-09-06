Wellbeing walk on Sunday along Morecambe promenade

In lockdown May 2020, a group of local people first met on line to start a wellbeing course which in turn led to a wellbeing project on a programme run by Lancashire Mind.

The project the group developed is called “Steps to Mindfulness” and takes the form of a walk along Morecambe Promenade, following a route from Happy Mount Park to the Stone Jetty Cafe, stopping at hotspots on the way for a few minutes of meditation and reflection.

The group has designed a leaflet which is available free of charge from various cafes along the route or you can download the map from the Facebook page steps.mindfulness and access the meditations from our Youtube channel Mindful Walks.

There is a wellbeing walk along Morecambe promenade on Sunday as part of a new project called 'Steps to Mindfulness'.

These walks are self led and you can do the whole walk or just part of it depending on your inclination and level of fitness.

To launch the project the group will be holding an inaugural walk with meditations led by Sue Newsham, an independent mindfulness coach and volunteer with Lancashire Mind and the team.

The walk will start at Happy Mount Park Gates (front entrance) at 11am on Sunday, September 12, finishing at the Stone Jetty Cafe.

The group will then walk back from the Stone Jetty Cafe leaving at 1pm.

There is a wellbeing walk along Morecambe promenade on Sunday as part of a new project called 'Steps to Mindfulness'.

Why not join the group for an opportunity to improve your mental health and to make new friends – no need to book just turn up!