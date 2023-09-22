News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Weekend weather: Gale force winds and sunshine forecast for the North West

After a very soggy week, things look to be brighter this weekend.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

According to experts at the MET Office, after a few showers continuing into this (Friday) evening, most areas across the North West will become dry overnight with clear periods.

It will be getting chillier though, with a minimum of 4°C and maybe some frost in prone locations.

Saturday

Coastal areas can expect gales this weekend, according to the MET OfficeCoastal areas can expect gales this weekend, according to the MET Office
Coastal areas can expect gales this weekend, according to the MET Office
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a chilly start, it will be a bright morning with sunny periods on Saturday.

The MET Office says: “Probably turning cloudier through the afternoon but staying mostly bright with sunny intervals. Light winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.”

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

On Sunday it’s likely to be windy with the rain making a come back.

It will be heavy at times with wind close to gale force on coasts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will die-down on Monday when it gets brighter. There will be sunshine and showers on Tuesday and it will feel warmer.

After Tuesday

Many areas will see a mixture of sunshine and showers on Tuesday, but thereafter, it’s a changeable and unsettled picture for most of the UK, with further low pressure areas tracking towards the UK.

These systems could bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the UK, with the wettest and windiest weather more likely farther north and west.

According to the MET Office, temperatures are likely to be generally above average.

Flood warnings

Despite heavy rainfall all week, there have been no Environment Agency flood warnings issued for the Central Lancashire or Fylde Coast areas.

Related topics:North WestMet OfficeEnvironment AgencyCentral Lancashire