Weekend travel chaos expected across Lancaster district as series of train strikes begins

A series of strikes, beginning on Saturday October 1, will significantly affect services, with most lines closed with no train services or alternatives.

The ASLEF, RMT and TSSA unions announced strike action which has been coordinated across train companies and Network Rail. ASLEF are also striking on October 5, with RMT and TSSA striking additionally on October 8.

Due to the industrial action by drivers and train crew on October 1 and by drivers on October 5, Avanti West Coast have urged people to not attempt to travel – they will not be running any services on their routes and many of their stations will be closed.

Rail users are being advised not to travel due to strike action.

Due to the action by train crew and station staff on October 8, customers should expect the existing timetable to be reduced significantly and those services that do run are expected to be very busy.

Avanti strongly advise people to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on October 8.

Customers with tickets dated October 1 to 9 can claim a full refund from their point of purchase or can use those tickets any time between now and October 10.

There will be no Northern train services running on October 1 and 5.

The further strike day by the RMT on Saturday October 8 will see an extremely limited availability of both Northern services and staff. As such they will not be able to operate services on most routes.

No replacement buses or replacement travel will be provided on any of the three strike days.

Timetables for the very limited services on October 8 will be available soon at www.northernrailway.co.uk/strikes, expect severe disruption and plan ahead.

TransPennine Express are running a very limited service on some lines, but are advising customers to only travel during the strike action if journeys are essential.

They also expect travel to be disrupted the day after a planned strike so check before you travel.