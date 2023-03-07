Week-long M6 lane closure between Lancaster and Preston as £1.7m bridge repairs near completion

The £1.7m project is delivering a permanent repair to recurring potholes in the motorway carriageways on Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane bridges between junction 32 and junction 33.

To complete the repairs on Whittingham Lane bridge, which carries the motorway over a local road, National Highways engineers will be working under the bridge – and out of sight – for eight days from Tuesday March 14.

This work will require the closure of lane one around the clock from next Tuesday until Wednesday March 22 with the potential for some congestion at peak times.

The Whittingham Lane bridge. Photo: Google

This part of the work also requires Whittingham Lane itself, under the motorway, to be closed around the clock until Saturday April 1 – except at weekends. This closure started yesterday, Monday March 6.

Similar work is taking place at Stubbins Lane bridge but this only requires a hard shoulder closure in that location.

Live traffic information is available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24/7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000.

Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest – National Highways’ regional Twitter feed.

Work to refurbish the two bridge decks includes full re-waterproofing, concrete repairs and the replacement of bridge joints – mechanisms which allow the bridges to expand and contract safely during changes in the weather.

A new central reservation safety barrier is also being constructed on each bridge alongside new surfacing, white lining and road studs.

