Around 16,000 homes and businesses in parts of Morecambe have been without water for at least 24 hours – and some since Saturday evening – after the warmer weather caused frozen pipes to crack and burst.

United Utilities announced at 4pm on Monday that around 16,000 homes would have their water switched off completely for around 24 hours while the issue was fixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then people have been using emergency water stations across the town to collect bottled water as they wait for the situation to improve.

Water is beginning to return to homes in Morecambe.

The water shortage has mostly affected homes across central Morecambe, White Lund, West End, Bare and Sandylands.

The Arndale Centre has been closed, and other businesses and services including GP surgeries were forced to shut their doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, residents are now beginning to report on social media that their water is returning, albeit some with low pressure, in the Westgate and West End areas.

Some residents have also received a text to say: “United Utilities are gradually putting water back on this PM”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official statement from United Utilities just before 3.30pm today, Tuesday, said: “We just wanted to let you know that we have continued to make good progress and some customers should start to see water return to their taps over the next few hours.

"We will be doing this gradually to ensure we protect the quality of water you receive and prevent any further bursts on the network of pipes that bring the water to your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our free bottled water station will remain open until 8pm.

"Once again we’re sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, we’ll be proactively issuing compensation, so there’s no need to contact us. We will keep you updated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone needing water can collect free bottles from the following locations:

· Matthias Street Car Park, Matthias Street, Morecambe, LA5 5JR

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Morecambe Festival Market car park, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 4DW

· Morecambe FC, ‘The Mazuma Stadium, Christie Way, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4TB

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sites will be open until 8pm.

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre is available for anyone who needs toilet facilities or to fill up their own water bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad