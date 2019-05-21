WATCH: Runaway sheep evades police capture during Lancaster rush hour traffic

“This is not an undercover police dog”.

A runaway sheep caused “chaos” on the roads during rush hour traffic in Lancaster.

The horned ruminant gave police the runaround for awhile and could be seen charging down China Street as an officer tried to apprehend it at around 8am on Tuesday May 21.

It was also seen running down West Road earlier in the morning.

Lancashire Rural Police posted a picture of the captured sheep on their Facebook page and said: “Despite the vehicle in the background on the picture this is not an undercover police dog.

“Officers have apprehended a missing sheep causing chaos on the roads this morning.

“If its yours or you know who it belongs to please call us on 101 quoting log LC-20190521-0182.”

The sheep evades capture in China Street but is eventually apprehended