Watch as spectacular drone footage captures baptism in the sea at Morecambe

A Morecambe man has shared a video he made of drone footage showing a baptism being held in Morecambe Bay.

Steven Duncuft, who shares his spectacular drone videos on his Sky Cam Video social media and YouTube pages, was asked by the Emmanuel Church in Marine Road East to record the event using his drone.

He said: “I got contacted about filming a baptism in Morecambe Bay with my drone...I jumped at the chance and after being in touch with Rev Brett Murphy from the Emmanuel Church I attended and recorded the full thing with my drone...recorded in 4k UHD.

“If you would like to be baptised yourself like this contact the Emmanuel Church and speak to Rev Brett as these are becoming really popular.”