Warton great great grandmother celebrates 104th birthday

Doris Kirk is celebrating her 104th birthday today, Monday July 12.

Doris Kirk was born on July 12 1917. The daughter of a coal miner, she also had an older sister Elizabeth - known as Betty - who passed away in 2009 at the age of 96.

Doris married Joseph Kirk in April 1940, who sadly passed away in 2000.

She has two daughters, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren with another one on the way.

Doris Kirk as a baby.

Doris moved to Warton 35 years ago and led an active life, including going to church twice a week up until a few years ago.

While there are no big celebrations planned for Doris's big day, she has been enjoying visits from friends, family and neighbours over the weekend and today.

Doris Kirk pictured in her early 20s.

Doris and Joseph Kirk on their wedding day.

Doris Kirk pictured on her 100th birthday.