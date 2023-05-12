Warning issued after string of break-ins and bikes stolen in Lancaster

Gardens, sheds, garages, rear yards and driveways were all entered in the Greaves area by unknown people overnight on Thursday.

In some cases, bicycles were stolen and in others the thefts were attempted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Please do not leave anything of value near your property that is not locked away.

The incidents happened overnight on Thursday.

"Try and lock it to something else to deter any thieves.”