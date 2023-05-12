News you can trust since 1837
Warning issued after string of break-ins and bikes stolen in Lancaster

Police have issued a warning after a spate of break-ins in a residential area of Lancaster.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th May 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:40 BST

Gardens, sheds, garages, rear yards and driveways were all entered in the Greaves area by unknown people overnight on Thursday.

In some cases, bicycles were stolen and in others the thefts were attempted.

A police spokesman said: “Please do not leave anything of value near your property that is not locked away.

The incidents happened overnight on Thursday.The incidents happened overnight on Thursday.
"Try and lock it to something else to deter any thieves.”

Report any suspicious activity on 101 or online.