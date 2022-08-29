Warning issued after search for walkers cut off by tide near Silverdale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called out on Sunday, with both the inshore rescue lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft launched to assist coastguards and Bay Search and Rescue.

After an extensive search by all involved on both sand and sea it was believed the people had made their way to safety.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Tides have a reputation for being unpredictable, but really they follow a timetable more reliable than most trains!

The lifeboat was launched on Sunday.

“There are two different types: spring and neap.

“Spring tides have greater depth range between high and low water, so at high tide the water comes in further up the beach.

“Neap tides have less variation, so at high tide the water won't come in as far.

“Check the tide conditions and your surroundings. The UK and Ireland have some of the biggest tidal ranges in the world.

“To avoid getting cut off by the tide:

“Before you head out, make sure it's safe. Check the tide tables.