Warning for M6 motorists ahead of ‘abnormal load operation’ from Heysham to Carlisle
An abnormal load is to be transported up the M6 on Sunday morning.
National Highways North West have reported that National Grid will be carrying out a 375-tonne abnormal load operation on Sunday April 13 from 9am.
The load will be travelling from Heysham docks to Harker near Carlisle via the M6 northbound, Scotland and M6 southbound.
National Highways advise motorists are careful and patient when overtaking in lane three.
