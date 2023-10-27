Walking tour explores Lancaster’s historical connections with the wider world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And that's certainly true in Lancaster, where university researchers are engaging audiences in exploring the city's historical connections with the wider world on foot.

From evidence of Lancaster's Roman origins to the city's involvement in the slave trade to the lives of Lancastrians who left their homes to seek fortunes overseas, the global stories Lancaster's local landmarks reveal are sure to surprise.

And on Saturday November 18, there is a new opportunity to join an exciting journey around Lancaster’s historic Castle Quarter.

Delve into Lancaster's historic past.

The free two-hour guided walks will run at 10am and 1:30pm and you can book online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/local-landmarks-global-stories-a-glocal-lancaster-history-tour-tickets-703315634997

Guides Dr Chris Donaldson and Dr Sunita Abraham, from Lancaster University, will provide a unique exploration of the city’s past uncovering stories that connect Lancaster to the wider world when participants can:

* Learn about the city’s place in history, ranging from the Roman Empire to the British Empire

* Discover evidence of Lancaster’s historically diverse local population

* Hear how the modern city was shaped by the Industrial Revolution.

* Enjoy a visit to Lancaster’s Maritime Museum for a curator-led tour of the museum's transatlantic gallery and for complimentary refreshments.

“Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply curious about Lancaster’s past, this tour promises to be a captivating experience that will leave you with a deeper appreciation for Lancaster's links with the wider world,” said Dr Donaldson, from the university’s Regional Heritage Centre.

This event has been organised by Decolonising Lancaster University and Lancaster City Museums as part of the Being Human Festival, the UK’s national festival of the humanities, taking place from November 9 to 18.

This is an annual event led by the School of Advanced Study at the University of London supported by Research England, in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Research Council and the British Academy.

Founded in 2014, the festival celebrates the breadth, diversity and vitality of the humanities, and demonstrates that research in the humanities is vital for the cultural, intellectual, political and social life of the UK and globally.