Walk heads to Glasgow via Morecambe Winter Gardens for public debate on impact of climate change

The WalktoCop26 team, with organiser Sam Baker third from left.

The event will encourage those attending to look hard at what climate change means to them and what can be done to tackle carbon emissions

Sam Baker, organiser of WalktoCop26, is part of a small team walking from London to Glasgow to highlight the COP26 conference and stopping off at key points en-route to talk to communities about climate change and how they are tackling this crucial issue.

He said: “Morecambe is the perfect stopover for us, the bay is such an integral part of the area and we are keen to meet as many people while we are in the area so we can get an understanding of what climate change, and its solutions, means to them.”

Lancaster City Council leader Caroline Jackson and Sam will talk briefly about the local and national climate issues. And then a panel including partners from EDF, which is supporting the event, youth groups and business will take questions and views from the audience. Everyone will then look at key climate challenges and solutions.

Coun Jackson said: “As soon as the organisers contacted us we knew we had to have the walk come to Morecambe. This is a challenging opportunity to communicate the implications for our district from the current levels of carbon emissions, as well as the local solutions and opportunities for addressing the problem.”

Mark Lees, station director at Heysham 2 Power Station, said: “As an electricity producer we are very aware of the issues around carbon emissions.

“These events are important because it bring people together, who have a spectrum of views, to discuss and share their beliefs and knowledge.

“Only by working together to learn about and understand what is one of the most important challenges of our time, will we truly find sustainable solutions.”

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: "Lancashire has significant strengths in the development of low carbon technologies, and the county is well-placed to lead the UK's drive towards Net Zero.

"When we heard about the Walk2Cop26 initiative we knew that we should be hosting an event in Lancashire to spotlight the challenges and opportunities for change. Morecambe is the perfect location."