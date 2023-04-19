News you can trust since 1837
‘Walk and talk’ events in Lancaster will help break down taboos

A series of walks are being held in Lancaster during May to give people the opportunity to talk about issues previously considered taboo.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

Red Rose Recovery's Lancashire User Forum will be holding the ‘Walk this May, Talk this May’ event, which aims to bring the community together, raise awareness and break down stigma.

The walks in Lancaster will focus around Addiction, Mental Health, Domestic Abuse, Homelessness, Veterans, Cost of Living, Criminal Justice and Physical Health, and will be led by people with lived experience of the issues.

Timetable of events

Walkers at a previous Red Rose Recovery event.Walkers at a previous Red Rose Recovery event.
Addiction: Wed 3rd May, 12pm

Domestic Abuse: Sat 6th May, 12pm

Mental Health: Wed 10th May, 12pm

Homelessness: Sat 13th May, 12pm

Cost of Living: Wed 17th May, 12pm

Criminal Justice: Sat 20th May, 12pm

Physical Health: Wed 24th May, 12pm

Veterans: Sat 27th May, 12pm

The walks will begin at Ryelands House Clinic in Ryelands Park, Owen Road, meeting from 11.30am with the walk starting at noon.

The walk should take around an hour to complete and there will be a gazebo with refreshments at the end.

The British weather can be very unpredictable but rain or shine the lived experience leads will be running the walks, so take your raincoat or sunscreen.

The lived experience leads will close the event at 2pm.

People with lived experience are now being sought to lead the walks and share their experiences to support others and raise awareness in the community.

Services and organisations who have expertise are also welcome to join in, to support and engage with individuals who may not know about the support on offer.

People or organisations who can promote or sponsor the event are also being sought.

If you are interested in getting involved under any capacity, contact Kaitlyn Galbraith at [email protected] or Sarah O’Mara at [email protected]

Red Rose Recovery was established as a charity in 2012 and has become nationally recognised as a pioneering organisation in developing recovery systems and creating opportunities for people affected by substance misuse, mental health and offending behaviours.

As a Lived Experience Recovery Organisation, the staff’s personal and relatable experience provides inspiration and hope to people struggling to find a way forward.

