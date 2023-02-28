News you can trust since 1837
Volunteers needed to help repair Lancaster field after vandals cause extensive damage

Volunteers are being sought to help with repairs after vandals caused extensive damage to a popular Lancaster play area.

By Gayle Rouncivell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The damage was caused to Miss Whalley's Field near the Ridge last week, when a vehicle was driven through, causing widespread damage and many deep ruts.

Lots of the ruts are in the mown children’s play area, which will need to be repaired as soon as possible to give the field as much time as possible to regenerate before summer.

The Friends of Miss Whalley’s Field committee is now appealing to people to join them in helping repair the ground.

Some of the damage caused to Miss Whalley's Field in Lancaster.
They will be meeting at the bench in the middle of the field on Saturday March 4 from 11am.

Please bring spades, rakes, wheelbarrows and other useful tools if possible, and wear suitable clothing, including boots and gloves. The field is still muddy, especially in the damaged areas.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and who is responsible for the vandalism should contact the committee.