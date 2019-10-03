Volunteers needed to help out at Lancaster’s Moon exhibition

Volunteers are needed to help when the Moon lands at Lancaster Priory.

The historic church is hosting The Moon, one of the world’s most awe-inspiring artworks, from November 1-20 and stewards are required to make the experience extra special for the hundreds of visitors expected to see it.

People can volunteer for a full day or night shift or opt for a couple of hours.

The Moon opens during Light Up Lancaster and stewards are required for November 1 from 5.30-10pm.

It then runs until November 20 so more volunteers are needed from Mondays to Saturdays 9am-4pm, Sundays 1-5pm and Thursday to Saturday late night openings from 4-9pm.

Volunteers should try to attend one of three briefings at 10am on October 16, 5.30pm on October 18 or noon on October 19 at the Priory.

Anyone interested should email Concerts and Events Manager Steph Edwards at concerts@lancasterpriory.org