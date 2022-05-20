Volunteers needed for new police museum in Lancaster Castle

The new Lancashire Police Museum, housed in a former prison wing at Lancaster Castle, officially opens to the public on June 9.

Through a tour of 16 cells and a large exhibition space, members of the public will be able to experience the fascinating history of policing in Lancashire, seeing first-hand how forensic science and technology has changed over the years, including stories of significant court cases, Gallantry Awards, mounted and custody.

There is also the opportunity to learn about policing today; the demands on the service and how people can get involved in policing within their community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the new displays inside the new Lancashire Constabulary Museum.

Volunteers will engage with visitors and be on hand to assist with enquiries.

Tasks will include:

*To staff the Lancashire Constabulary Museum and assist with the day to day running

*Welcome and direct visitors, educating and engaging people in the museum and answering questions about the exhibits

*General clerical duties – monitor the number of visitors the museum attracts and gather comments/ feedback for improvements

You must be enthusiastic, reliable and flexible; have good communication and interpersonal skills with a can-do, positive attitude and the ability to problem-solve; have a genuine interest in policing – both historical and current.

The museum will be open Thursdays and Fridays between 10.30am and 4pm.