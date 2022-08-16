Volunteers needed for Morecambe's Queen Victoria Hospital cafe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading national volunteering charity provides invaluable social and practical support to people in need across the UK and in Morecambe.

Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the charity and its volunteers are able to improve the health and wellbeing, resilience, confidence and connections of some of Lancashire’s most vulnerable people.

Just one of the ways local volunteers are improving people's lives in Lancashire includes serving refreshments to staff, visitors and patients at the Royal Voluntary Service café in Queen Victoria Hospital.

Queen Victoria Hospital, Morecambe.

Staying in hospital or visiting loved ones can be a challenging experience, and so as well as serving customers, volunteers ensure that they are always greeted by a friendly face who’s there to listen and chat, in what could be a difficult or uncertain time.

The welcoming team are looking for more friendly retail café volunteers with good communication and listening skills to help them continue providing this valuable service.

This is a fantastic opportunity to gain voluntary experience within a retail environment, meet new people and help bring a smile to people's faces.

Chris Gray, Royal Voluntary Service Head of Retail, said: "Our Royal Voluntary Service volunteers at Queen Victoria Hospital café make a huge difference to the experience of visitors and staff, ensuring they feel welcome when they pop in for something to eat or drink.

"We are looking forward to welcoming more volunteers to our friendly team. It's hugely rewarding work and gives volunteers a chance to make new friends, learn new skills, and to see that they're making a real difference to people's lives."

People are also being encouraged to sign up for an Emergency Response Volunteer role, to join a team of standby volunteers who will be ready to come to the aid of their communities when urgent needs arise.