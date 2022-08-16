Volunteers needed for Morecambe's Queen Victoria Hospital cafe
Royal Voluntary Service in Morecambe is encouraging more people in the area to discover the joys of volunteering whilst keeping their local community healthy and happy.
The leading national volunteering charity provides invaluable social and practical support to people in need across the UK and in Morecambe.
Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the charity and its volunteers are able to improve the health and wellbeing, resilience, confidence and connections of some of Lancashire’s most vulnerable people.
Just one of the ways local volunteers are improving people's lives in Lancashire includes serving refreshments to staff, visitors and patients at the Royal Voluntary Service café in Queen Victoria Hospital.
Most Popular
-
1
Lancaster antiques expert dies, aged 75
-
2
Morecambe residents launch petition for CCTV to combat anti-social behaviour in town square
-
3
Swimmers in sea at Morecambe and Heysham complain of raw sewage floating past
-
4
Five teenagers rescued from sea at Morecambe are lucky to be alive
-
5
Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh dies aged 41
Staying in hospital or visiting loved ones can be a challenging experience, and so as well as serving customers, volunteers ensure that they are always greeted by a friendly face who’s there to listen and chat, in what could be a difficult or uncertain time.
The welcoming team are looking for more friendly retail café volunteers with good communication and listening skills to help them continue providing this valuable service.
This is a fantastic opportunity to gain voluntary experience within a retail environment, meet new people and help bring a smile to people's faces.
Chris Gray, Royal Voluntary Service Head of Retail, said: "Our Royal Voluntary Service volunteers at Queen Victoria Hospital café make a huge difference to the experience of visitors and staff, ensuring they feel welcome when they pop in for something to eat or drink.
"We are looking forward to welcoming more volunteers to our friendly team. It's hugely rewarding work and gives volunteers a chance to make new friends, learn new skills, and to see that they're making a real difference to people's lives."
People are also being encouraged to sign up for an Emergency Response Volunteer role, to join a team of standby volunteers who will be ready to come to the aid of their communities when urgent needs arise.
Royal Voluntary Service is encouraging anyone who wants to make a positive difference to their community and experience the countless benefits of volunteering to step forward and find out about more about the roles here