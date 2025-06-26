Volunteers join forces to help rejuvenate multi-use games area in Lancaster after £50k funding award

Volunteers helping out on Tuesday evening.

Volunteers have been helping to lay a new surface at a Lancaster sports area thanks to a funding windfall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gregson charity has raised more than £50,000 from Sport England, Lancashire Environment Fund and the council towards resurfacing the multi-use games area at Highfield – the sports ground that is part of the Gregson charity.

Work got under way quickly to lift the existing surface in a bid to save money, with 21 volunteers banding together on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further session is being held tonight, Thursday, from 6-7pm, and more volunteers are sought to join in.

“Ideally you'd bring gloves, a Stanley knife and a wheelbarrow if you have one – no worries if not as we'll have spares,” the Gregson posted on Facebook.

“If you can help out we'll meet at 6pm at Highfield!

“This funding is an exciting catalyst for our work with Highfield who as a subgroup of our charity we're now working more and more closely with and will continue to do so to protect and promote this important community asset.”

You can find out more about Highfield online at highfieldlancaster.weebly.com

If you can help, message the Gregson on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gregsoncentre or call in office hours on 01524 849959.