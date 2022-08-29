Volunteers call for Covid autumn booster rollout in Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people will become eligible for a further booster jab in the coming months, and the call follows the Government’s recent announcement that people aged 50 and over and those who are most susceptible to serious illness from Covid-19 will be offered a new booster that tackles both the original strain and the Omicron variant.

Vaccination centres rely heavily on essential volunteers who provide marshalling both within buildings and car parks to help make sure people feel safe and confident when attending their appointments.

Volunteers donated well over 100,000 hours to the cause at more than 30 different community vaccination clinics and seven large-scale vaccination centres across Lancashire and South Cumbria, and the hope is that as many people as possible will come forward to help the vaccination effort this autumn and winter.

Volunteers are being sought to help with the Covid autumn booster campaign.

Jane Scattergood, lead for the vaccination programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: "Many of the people who gave up their free time to volunteer with the vaccine rollout over the past two years have spoken about what a satisfying experience it was helping to protect people and their local communities.

“We are so grateful to the thousands of people who previously applied and trained for voluntary roles as part of the NHS Covid-19 vaccine team but inevitably, not all of those people will be able to volunteer their time again this autumn and winter. That is why we are urging anyone interested in volunteering to come forward.”