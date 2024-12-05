The Olive Branch is celebrating its 20th anniversary since first launching a weekly meal service.

It has since grown to support thousands of people.

The charity was founded in November 2004, when a group of volunteers from different churches came together to serve a weekly free meal to those who needed it.

This was funded by charitable giving and supported by Lancaster Free Methodist Church (now Hope Church).

Between November 2004 and March 2008 more than 2,300 free meals were served to approximately 20 to 30 guests each week.

The Olive Branch became a registered charity in September 2006, and now distributes hundreds of parcels every month.

Project manager Leslie Mann said: "It was set up just out of a desire to meet people’s needs. It was originally set up as a group working in one of the local churches providing a meal for homeless people.

"That’s changed quite a lot over time now and we're now known primarily for our work as a food bank but we see that very much as just one part of what we do.

"We are a food bank and a support centre for people so we're open in the day through the week during business hours for people to come to us with either a referral for a food parcel or to come and get help and advice in the situation they find themselves in.

"We've grown from starting off just as an evening once a week providing a meal in a church to then becoming a charity and starting to employ staff, becoming a daytime based support centre and then the food bank side of what we do actually grew organically.

"It was just one of the needs that people had when they were coming to us and it started as a few tins of beans on a shelf.

"It's now a food bank that's working its way through about 10 to 12,000 items of food every month, so quite a scaling up.”

The Olive Branch was previously based in Westbourne Road, but moved to Harpers Mill at White Cross last year.

The centre offers daytime support to anyone who is in need, on issues such as housing, debt, budgeting, addiction, homelessness or mental health, and also signposts people to other charities and organisations where appropriate.

"Lancaster's frequently seen as the affluent city with two universities, and it is but also you've got the housing estates where there are people really struggling,” Leslie said.

"Everybody knows how small Lancaster is both literally and in the way it feels you can kind of walk down one street with its big Georgian townhouses and you pop through a little alleyway and you're into areas where people are really really struggling just to make those choices between keeping the heating on and feeding their kids or paying their bills or paying their council tax.

"That's why it's really important that we're able to get somewhere where people can come to us, can make those human connections, can come somewhere where they feel valued, loved, cared for, feel that there are people whether that's us and our volunteers willing to take the time to sit with them to come here and do this but also our donors out there.

"People who get support from us are often just blown away, people leave here in tears at the fact that a random stranger that they never knew will never know was willing to put some some tins in a collection point in their local supermarket or come and drop food to us and it really does make that massive difference to our guests to know that they're not alone in what they're dealing with."

The Olive Branch has launched its Christmas appeal, so they can give out bags of festive treats to their guests from December 2.

If you can donate the following items, make sure they reach The Olive Branch by December 10, allowing enough time to pack gift bags so that every guest who visits in the weeks leading up to Christmas can receive one:

Christmas cake, mince pies, Christmas puddings, Christmas crackers, biscuit boxes, chocolates, crisps, nuts, new toiletries, new children’s toys, non-alcoholic drinks and coffee.

For more information on The Olive Branch, go online at https://the-olivebranch.org.uk/

