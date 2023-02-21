News you can trust since 1837
Visitors to Lancaster Castle queue up for selfie with Beatrix Potter

A bronze statue of Beatrix Potter has created a bit of a stir at Lancaster Castle.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:22am

The lifesize artwork arrived at the castle last week, and will be staying for three months before heading off to its permanent home at Damson Dene Hotel in the Lakes.

It will be joined there by a statue of John Ruskin, which is currently being made by sculptor Alan Ward at his castle workshop.

Alan said the Beatrix Potter statue has had visitors queuing up to take selfies alongside her.

The bronze statue of Beatrix Potter currently on display at Lancaster Castle.
Damson Dene Hotel featured in a Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary series in 2010 which gave a light-hearted insight into the hospitality trade.

