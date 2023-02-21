The lifesize artwork arrived at the castle last week, and will be staying for three months before heading off to its permanent home at Damson Dene Hotel in the Lakes.

It will be joined there by a statue of John Ruskin, which is currently being made by sculptor Alan Ward at his castle workshop.

Alan said the Beatrix Potter statue has had visitors queuing up to take selfies alongside her.

The bronze statue of Beatrix Potter currently on display at Lancaster Castle.

Damson Dene Hotel featured in a Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary series in 2010 which gave a light-hearted insight into the hospitality trade.

