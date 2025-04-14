Visiting on Ward 35 and Acute Medical Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary suspended due to norovirus outbreaks

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Apr 2025
Visiting has been suspended on Ward 35 and the Acute Medical Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary due to a norovirus outbreak affecting patients and colleagues.

A trust spokesman said: “To keep everyone safe, the suspension of visiting will remain in place until a review at the end of this week by senior colleagues.

“Access for colleagues to both wards is also being limited and only essential colleagues will have access to the ward.

“End of life visiting and Care in Partnership, incorporating John’s Campaign, will still be supported.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
“Relatives and carers of patients on both wards are being contacted by the team to let them know about the suspension of visiting. A further update will be shared on our communications channels when possible.

“Any calls are to go through the RLI Switchboard on 01524 65944.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience and support at this time.”

