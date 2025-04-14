Visiting on Ward 35 and Acute Medical Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary suspended due to norovirus outbreaks
A trust spokesman said: “To keep everyone safe, the suspension of visiting will remain in place until a review at the end of this week by senior colleagues.
“Access for colleagues to both wards is also being limited and only essential colleagues will have access to the ward.
“End of life visiting and Care in Partnership, incorporating John’s Campaign, will still be supported.
“Relatives and carers of patients on both wards are being contacted by the team to let them know about the suspension of visiting. A further update will be shared on our communications channels when possible.
“Any calls are to go through the RLI Switchboard on 01524 65944.
“Thank you to everyone for your patience and support at this time.”
Get more information on norovirus online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/#:~:text=How%20to%20treat%20norovirus%20yourself,in%202%20to%203%20days
