Visiting on Ward 35 and Acute Medical Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary suspended due to norovirus outbreaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visiting has been suspended on Ward 35 and the Acute Medical Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary due to a norovirus outbreak affecting patients and colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trust spokesman said: “To keep everyone safe, the suspension of visiting will remain in place until a review at the end of this week by senior colleagues.

“Access for colleagues to both wards is also being limited and only essential colleagues will have access to the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“End of life visiting and Care in Partnership, incorporating John’s Campaign, will still be supported.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“Relatives and carers of patients on both wards are being contacted by the team to let them know about the suspension of visiting. A further update will be shared on our communications channels when possible.

“Any calls are to go through the RLI Switchboard on 01524 65944.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience and support at this time.”

Get more information on norovirus online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/#:~:text=How%20to%20treat%20norovirus%20yourself,in%202%20to%203%20days