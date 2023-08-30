Visit to France marks 20 years of friendship for Carnforth and its twin town Sailly

Hosted by members of the Sailly twinning association, the visitors enjoyed three days of historical and cultural visits.

The trip ended with an evening of celebration to remember the 20 year history of the twinning between the two towns.

Sailly twinning president Rachida Bounoua explained how, in 2003, Sailly council sought a town similar to their own to twin with. They sent more than 1,200 letters to prospective English towns which eventually produced a shortlist of four, from which Carnforth was selected after a visit.

Mayor Jim Grisenthwaite, and Carnforth twinning chair Lesley Simon present the mayor of Sailly, Monsieur Jean-Claude Thorez, and Sailly twinning president Rachida Bounoua with a key to the town of Carnforth and a commemorative plate made specially by local potter, Alvin Irving.

Carnforth town clerk Bob Bailey said: "Thanks to the spirit of what the twinning between our two towns means I have become firm friends with over 30 people who I had never met before.

"The genuine friendliness and sincere interest in our communities together with the wonderful hospitality of our hosts has reminded me of the importance of face-to-face interaction for our wellbeing and understanding.

"The mutual respect that I found for our shared experiences and differences cannot be replicated in the digital age that we all now live in!

"There is no doubt that these few days in Sailly have enriched me as a person, helped me to make new friends and provided lasting memories, and laughter, that I will cherish.

"I sincerely hope that the twinning can continue for the next 20 years and beyond, creating a new set of friendships and opportunities that enrich us all."

Coun Grisenthwaite said: "The value of this type of cultural exchange should never be underestimated.

"Seeing first hand how ordinary people live their everyday lives in another country is fascinating. It certainly helps to dispel stereotypical images of ‘foreigners’ as odd or different.

"The relationship between the residents of Carnforth and Sailly that has developed over the last 20 years has demonstrated that very few things – apart from the Channel – separate us.

"We make light of language differences, making ourselves understood with a sign or gesture when necessary, which is usually the occasion for a good laugh.