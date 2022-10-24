Villagers warned after bike thefts near Carnforth
Villagers near Carnforth have been warned to be on the look-out after two bike thefts in the area.
By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 11:12am
Over Kellet Neighbourhood Watch has advised caution for residents after the thefts.
Lancashire Police have confirmed that two incidents have been reported to them, one in September and one in October.
They said a suspect had been identified and enquiries are ongoing.
Most Popular
"We will be putting out a message on our Lancashire Talking messaging system to residents who are signed up in the Over Kellet area," they said.