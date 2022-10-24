News you can trust since 1837
Villagers warned after bike thefts near Carnforth

Villagers near Carnforth have been warned to be on the look-out after two bike thefts in the area.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 11:12am

Over Kellet Neighbourhood Watch has advised caution for residents after the thefts.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that two incidents have been reported to them, one in September and one in October.

They said a suspect had been identified and enquiries are ongoing.

Police have issued a warning to residents.

"We will be putting out a message on our Lancashire Talking messaging system to residents who are signed up in the Over Kellet area," they said.