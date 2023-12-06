Village near Lancaster to get special Christmas present after raising £100k for new church bells

The residents of Over Kellet will awake for the first time on Christmas morning to the sound of the new eight bells ringing out from St Cuthbert’s Church.

The sound will mark the completion of their Platinum Jubilee Project, launched on Jubilee Day in June 2022.

The original three bells in the church had become unsafe to ring some years ago and so as a community project a small group of volunteers were able to obtain eight replacement bells from a closed church in Accrington and raise more than £100,000 to have them installed in the ancient church of this rural village.

The plans for the project caught the imagination of other residents and the parish council decided to adopt it as a commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Lancaster and, subsequent to her death, of the Accession of the new Duke of Lancaster, King Charles III. One of the new bells bears an inscription to this effect.

St Cuthbert's Church, Over Kellet, where the bells are being installed. Photo by John Halsey

Over the last year volunteers have been involved in removing the old bells and modifying the structure of the tower to accept the eight new ones.