Village church near Lancaster to get permanent new roof after devastating lead theft
After a lead theft in 2018, where thieves removed the lead from the north aisle, the church was alerted to a severe deterioration of the lead in the south aisle.
With water pouring through the ceiling into the church after a particular heavy rainstorm, urgent action needed to be taken.
The roof was covered in a temporary PVC covering. Without this, the water damage would have been catastrophic.
But now the church is again in need of urgent help, as the temporary roof has reached the end of its life.
The church is currently putting buckets out in between pews on the north aisle and there are now significant damp marks across the walls.
However, the much-loved Grade I lsted church is now top receive a share of a £496,625 urgent funding pay-out from the National Churches Trust.
A £10,000 grant will help to pay for urgent roof repairs. The roof will be replaced with Terne-coated stainless steel to ensure the church is watertight for many years to come.
The building is used by local schoolchildren for their Christmas, Easter and Harvest services, and many local concerts are hosted in the building. The church is open seven days a week for visitors near and far to enjoy the impressive heritage inside and as a space to gather for worship and community.
Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is excited to be able to support St Margaret’s church to enable them to carry out urgent roof repairs to their building. Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.”
“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”
Rev Lucie Lunn, vicar of St. Margaret’s Church, said: “It is difficult to put into words the difference this grant makes to the life of the church. Our outreach, worship and funds have been clouded by the concern for the roof for several years. To know that we are able now to plan for the school’s Christmas service and other events for our community to come back into the building is an immeasurable gift.
“We are grateful for this grant from the National Churches Trust and the work that not only helps to protect the building for the future, but liberates church life in many ways, so that we can grow and offer hope to others.”
Forty churches across the UK will stay open and in good repair thanks to £496,625 of funding awarded and recommended by the National Churches Trust in this latest round of grants.
In 2023, the National Churches Trust has so far made more than 180 grant awards to churches throughout the United Kingdom, with funding totalling more than £1.4m.