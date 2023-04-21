Views wanted on plans for important Harbour House at Port of Lancaster in Glasson Dock

Harbour House was built in the early 1800s when the port was the largest in the north west.

Today, Glasson is thriving, providing import and export facilities to local businesses and supporting up to 200 jobs.

Now the Lancaster Port Commission wants to invest in the sympathetic refurbishment of Harbour House to benefit port users, locals and the wider community.

As a Trust Port, one of the commission’s roles is to conserve and protect the heritage of the port, handing it on to the next generation in safer and better shape.

Harbour House was used as the Harbour Master’s Office but, poorly insulated and with no heating facilities, it has fallen into disuse and disrepair.

It sits in one of Lancaster City Council’s 37 Conservation Areas, as a Non-designated Heritage Asset.

To prevent further deterioration and decay, the Lancaster Port Commission is now consulting on options for the building.

Chief executive officer Elsabe White said: "Harbour House is a special building that has contributed to port life since it was built in the early 1800s.

"We now have the opportunity to conserve the building and see it adding to the economic and cultural vitality of Glasson Dock once again.

“We welcome views on our plans for a multi-use building, which would include port offices, port welfare facilities for staff and visiting seafarers, training and business facilities, a heritage space to house our extensive archive, and a first aid station with defibrillator."

Benefits of the proposed changes include increased economic prosperity for the village through visitors' spending money, job creation with potential for a receptionist, a cleaner and someone to look after the archive and Harbour House, conservation of a heritage asset, potential for Glasson Dock to become a business hub with training, working and meeting facilities, improved sustainability through solar panels and EV charge points, outside seating area for the public with bird feeders and wildlife friendly planting, and knowledge sharing and educational outreach through training facilities and a heritage space.

The commission estimate work would start before the end of the year.

People can make their views known via an online survey at https://harbourhouseconsultation.wufoo.com/forms/harbour-house-survey/ or via the port website at https://www.lancasterport.org/ from 10am today, Friday April 21, until Friday May 5.

Printed copies of the survey are available from the shop at Glasson from April 21 to 28.

A summary of the results will be published on the port website by the end of May.

Lancaster Port Commission wants to invest in the sympathetic refurbishment of Harbour House.

There’s been a port at Glasson Dock since 1783. In the Georgian and Victorian times it was the largest port in the north west, importing cotton, sugar and spices.

