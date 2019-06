The funeral of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton who passed away suddenly last month took place yesterday.

Zian Lezlee Middleton, known as Ziggy, died in her sleep on May 25, leaving a two-month-old baby boy Riley-James and partner Kyle Atkinson.

Video tribute to Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton, who died suddenly last month.

Here, we pay tribute to Ziggy with a special video by Kelvin Stuttard of her final journey to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.