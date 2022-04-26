Victory for residents in Lancaster housing battle

City planning councillors on Monday unanimously rejected a controversial scheme for 78 houses, some four-bedroom, on a meadow overlooking Watery Lane, north of Torrisholme Road.

They firmly came down on the side of residents, who united with Skerton West councillors to protest against the plan by Oakmere Homes of Kendal for the development north of Whernside Road and alongside Barley Cop Wood, Lancaster Crematorium and Vale of Lune Rugby Club.

An ecstatic Coun Jean Parr, after giving an emotional speech to the planning committee of 14 councillors, said: “We could never have achieved this fantastic result without the efforts of residents, who attended local meetings, submitted more than 150 objections to the plan and turned up in pouring rain for our demonstration in protest at the plans.”

Residents, including Couns Jean Parr and Mandy King, protest against plans for a major housing development off Watery Lane, Lancaster, which have now been rejected by the city council. Photo by Coun Phil Black

Five residents who live close to the site addressed the members of the planning committee in Morecambe Town Hall, saying the development was too large and could lead to flooding and increase traffic dangers.

One of their main concerns was the loss of the valuable and much-appreciated field, its view and wildlife.

Residents and councillors staged a protest before the planning committee visited the site in February.

At Monday's committee, Peter Lovett-Horn, a resident for 51 years, said he lived next door to the “ransom house,” which would have been demolished to provide a dangerous gateway to the estate.

“A bad planning decision would rob the area of one of its most pleasing landmarks – the rising hill that can be seen from just about every angle and complements the similar rising Torrisholme Barrow.

“It would be a blot on the landscape,” he said.

Skerton West councillor Mandy King told the committee: “This proposed development will mean the loss of open space meadow that is the only significant green space in the ward.

“It is rich in wildlife and encourages biodiversity.

“Within urban areas, it is essential that green space is preserved for the mental and physical well-being of residents.”

Coun Parr, who walks her dog on the meadow, was applauded when she declared to the committee: “You don't know what you've got till its gone!”

Planning officer Jennifer Rehman defended the recommendation to give planning permission, claiming the adverse impact of the development would not outweigh the benefits of housing.

She claimed the scheme was “acceptable development”.

Committee vice-chairman and Skerton East councillor Sandra Thornberry urged refusal of the application, including on social and environmental grounds.

“We shouldn't allow a scheme to go forward that falls down on so many grounds,” she said.

Coun Tim Dant said it was difficult to find anything in favour of building houses on the site while Coun Kevin Frea said the plan did not meet any recommended sustainable standards.

Councillors unanimously refused permission for the scheme after hearing all of the objections.