Vicar of Lancaster becomes 'part of history' as she takes up new Bishop role

“I’ve suddenly become part of history.”

So says Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders, the first female Vicar of Lancaster and next Bishop of Doncaster.

Leah was inducted as Vicar of Lancaster in September 2021 and will conduct her final service at the Priory on July 20 after a whirlwind few weeks.

Hers is the first female name on the Vicars Board at the historic church and she was the first female Vicar of Lancaster to attend the proclaimation of King Charles at Lancaster Town Hall in 2022.

And one of her final duties as Vicar of Lancaster was to meet the King who visited the castle on Monday after formally appointing her as the new Bishop of Doncaster last month.

On Sunday, Leah welcomed the Archbishop of York to the Priory, three days after she attended the new High Sheriff of Lancashire’s shield hanging in the Shire Hall.

“What I’ve found most special about my role as Vicar of Lancaster has been the balance between my civic role and the care of local people in my parish,” said Leah.

Among the highlights of her four years at the Priory was the Facing the Past project, which reflected on Lancaster’s links to the transatlantic slave trade, and seeing new and younger people become more confident in taking roles within the parish, especially on the Marsh where there are plans for the church to find a location for activities and events.

“Lancaster is a place which is hugely diverse but that’s not always visible in our churches,” Leah said. “The Priory is more racially diverse now as a result of Facing the Past. It had a real impact on people.”

Leah’s time at Lancaster Priory has not been without its challenges though, especially when it comes to the building itself which is a Grade I listed Scheduled Ancient Monument.

A structural survey identified some loose masonry on the clock tower which needed emergency repair and as the movement of the bells inside created additional risk, they’ve not rung since March.

And last autumn, the church applied for planning permission for new drains after inspections showed the current system of damaged and collapsed drains needed to be excavated and replaced ‘as a matter of high priority.’

The Priory is now looking for ways of funding the massive investment required just five years after the church received almost £300,000 for repairs to the clock tower from the government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund to help heritage organisations through the Covid pandemic.

“Lancaster Priory is a really significant landmark of the city but a lot of money needs to be spent on the building,” said Leah.

Fortunately, she won’t have such building worries to contend with directly in her new role, which will see Leah return to Yorkshire, where she lived and worked before arriving in Lancaster.

And she’s not the first Lancaster vicar to make the move to Doncaster as bishop because she will be following in the footsteps of Cyril Ashton, who served there from 2000-2011.