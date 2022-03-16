Join them at the Hub on the Tuesday March 22 and Wednesday March 23 to help them achieve this goal!

With a static bike set up at the Hub, FirstLight Trust encourages anybody to drop in, jump on and contribute some miles to help them complete their challenge.

All they are asking is for a small donation on the day to take part.

Veterans cafe in Lancaster holding a virtual cycle for charity.

Everybody that participates will be added to the ‘Stress Down Day Draw’ to be in with a chance of winning some goodies. There may also be some cake involved for those who ‘cycle the extra mile’!

Once the dust has settled and feet are well rested, FirstLight Trust in Lancaster will be hosting Stress Down Day at their Café Hub on Friday March 25 2022. They will have plenty of homemade treats and coffee on offer.

Please join them for a relaxing brew and take part in the ‘Stress-Less Raffle’ where you could win a lovely hamper of stress relieving goodies.

Though one of the most crucial roles of the Hubs is helping to support FirstLight Trust’s work in assisting the thousands of Emergency Service and Armed Forces veterans who come seeking their aid for homelessness; mental health issues; loneliness; family problems; debt; ill health and more.