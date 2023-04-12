Vandals trash Morecambe nursery shed and grounds during Easter holidays
Vandals trashed the grounds of a Morecambe nursery while they were closed for the Easter break.
Shed windows were smashed and toys and other items left strewn across the grounds of Lancaster Road Nursery.
Staff were greeted with the unwelcome sight when they visited the premises on Tuesday morning.
"We have had unwanted visitors in the garden and they have left a right mess!" the nursery posted on Facebook.
"Broken shed windows, toys and just turned things upside down and left a mess!"
A clean-up operation is now under way before the nursery - which is based next to Lancaster Road School - reopens next week.
"Mrs Pyne and Harry have been to tidy up and put things straight again, and hopefully they won’t come again!” they said.
"Now to try and replace the perspex windows in the shed! They were tough to break and take out the remaining bits so they must have used some brute force to break them!"