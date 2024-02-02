Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is believed the vandalism was caused overnight on Thursday, with police officers alerted just after 8am on Friday.

Lancaster officers said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses after graffiti was sprayed on Lancaster Cathedral.

“We were called to reports of criminal damage at 8:08am this morning (February 2) in Lancaster. The graffiti may have been sprayed overnight between Thursday February 1 and Friday February 2.