Vandals spray graffiti on Lancaster Cathedral
Police have issued an appeal after graffiti was sprayed on Lancaster Cathedral overnight.
It is believed the vandalism was caused overnight on Thursday, with police officers alerted just after 8am on Friday.
Lancaster officers said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses after graffiti was sprayed on Lancaster Cathedral.
“We were called to reports of criminal damage at 8:08am this morning (February 2) in Lancaster. The graffiti may have been sprayed overnight between Thursday February 1 and Friday February 2.
“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage, or witnessed the incident, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0214 of February 2.”