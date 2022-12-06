British Transport Police have reported that pots have been upended and plants thrown onto the train tracks, as well as doors to an outhouse being forced and damaged.

They said on Twitter: "Anyone familiar with the beautiful and well cared for Settle Station will be disappointed to hear of these reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

"Any info on who’s responsible? Text BTP on 61016."

Settle railway station. Image: Google Street View

Some of the damage caused at Settle station.