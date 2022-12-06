Vandals cause damage at ‘beautiful’ railway station near Lancaster
Vandals have run amok at Settle railway station, damaging doors and throwing plants onto the railway line.
By Gayle Rouncivell
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 12:15pm
British Transport Police have reported that pots have been upended and plants thrown onto the train tracks, as well as doors to an outhouse being forced and damaged.
They said on Twitter: "Anyone familiar with the beautiful and well cared for Settle Station will be disappointed to hear of these reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.
"Any info on who’s responsible? Text BTP on 61016."
