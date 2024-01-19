Van driver tests positive for cannabis after being stopped in Lancaster

A van driver was arrested in the early hours after testing positive for cannabis.

Police stopped this van in Lancaster overnight on Wednesday.

They immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis, which led to the driver testing positive for the Class B drug.

While a search of the van for the drug was negative, it was also found to be uninsured and with a bald tyre.