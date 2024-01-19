Van driver tests positive for cannabis after being stopped in Lancaster
A van driver was arrested in the early hours after testing positive for cannabis.
Lancashire Road Police stopped the van in Lancaster overnight on Wednesday.
They immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis, which led to the driver testing positive for the Class B drug.
While a search of the van for the drug was negative, it was also found to be uninsured and with a bald tyre.
The driver was arrested, and the van issued immediate prohibition and seized.