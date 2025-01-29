Vacancy arises after Morecambe town councillor resigns

Coun Brett Cooper.

A vacancy has arisen on Morecambe Town Council for the role of town councillor representing Torrisholme ward following the resignation of Coun Brett Cooper.

Morecambe Bay Independents councillor Brett Cooper was elected to the town council in May 2023 and served as chairperson of the council’s finance and governance committee throughout that time.

During his tenure thecouncil made significant improvements to its internal checks and balances, undertaking a governance review, introducing regular payment testing and quarterly budget reviews, and overseeing the conclusion of the significant 2022-23 audit process.

He also oversaw the modernisation of certain aspects of the council’s finances, including the introduction of a credit card facility and the formulation of an investment strategy, designed to generate interest on the council’s precept and reserves and help reduce the burden on taxpayers in future years.

Electors now have up to and including February 18 to notify the district’s returning officer, Mark Davies, that they would like an election to be held to fill the vacancy.

Notices can be delivered in person at Lancaster Town Hall, or via email to [email protected]

If an election is not requested, the vacancy would then be filled by co-option – a process in which existing councillors invite an eligible person to fill the vacancy.

A spokesperson for Morecambe Town Council said: “We are grateful to Coun Cooper for all of the hard work, time and energy he has put into his role as a councillor over the past two years and wish him all the best for the future.”