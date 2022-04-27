Uphill challenge for staff and residents at Lancaster addiction support charity

Walter Lyon House, by Acorn Recovery Services, part of The Calico Group, offers a safe environment for individuals who have broken free from the chains of addiction and have fought hard to get their lives back on track.

Located in the Lake District National Park, Cumbria, Scafell Pike is the tallest mountain in England at 3209ft high.

Acorn set upon this challenge as they believed it would be hugely beneficial to the residents of Walter Lyon House.

Some of the residents at Walter Lyon House who took on Scafell Pike.

The activity aligns with the Acorn five ways to wellbeing and takes commitment and determination. Residents had the chance to showcase their recovery to family and friends, as well as achieving something that benefits the local community and potentially save lives.

Andrew Bryant, senior supported housing work at Walter Lyon House, said: “I feel that these are the moments in people’s recovery that stay with them and help define their new lives. Connection, achievement, giving back, memories and laughter. A life worth living.”

One of the residents at Walter Lyon House said before the challenge: “It will be amazing to see us all up there together, it’s not just a physical mountain but also conquering our fear and our past.”

The hike took place on Tuesday and it is hoped at least £1,000 will be raised to provide the town with this lifesaving equipment.

