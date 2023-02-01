Update: Traffic queuing between Lancaster and Morecambe after partial Bay Gateway closure

Part of the Bay Gateway was closed off from 10.30am from the junction with Morecambe Road leading on to White Lund to the junction with Mellishaw Lane.

The closure led to severe tailbacks as motorists tried to find alternative routes around the area.

Traffic queued along Morecambe Road between the Bay Gateway junction and the Shrimp roundabout as well as heading towards Lancaster and the Ovangle Road roundabout.

The Bay Gateway was closed from its junction with Morecambe Road to its junction with Mellishaw Lane. Photo: Google Street View

In addition, there were long tailbacks along the Bay Gateway as far as the M6 junction.

The closure was due to a collapsed manhole which needed to be repaired.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We closed the Bay Gateway this morning to repair a manhole which had collapsed.

"The issue was first reported to us by the police on Monday night when we made an emergency repair to make the manhole safe; however further work was needed to replace the frame and repair the surrounding road surface to prevent a recurrence.

"The manhole is positioned in the middle of the road, which was why we had to close the whole road at its junction with Morecambe Road.

"We're sorry for the disruption to people's journeys while the closure was in place."

