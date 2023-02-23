Update on road closure in Lancaster village after building collapse as work begins

Police were forced to close Halton Road from its junction with the Bay Gateway and Church Brow with Low Road and High Road on after the incident on January 18.

Some of the building has fallen onto the road at Church Brow, and there were concerns it may lead to a potential further collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building inspectors were called to the scene to assess the damage and arrange emergency work.

The collapsed building in Church Brow, Halton. Photo by Helen Bartosinski

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: "Following the collapse of the boundary wall at Church Brow, Halton, and the subsequent road closure put in place by Lancashire County Council to ensure public safety, contractors have now been appointed by the owner to carry out remediation works to the wall and remove the debris from the road.