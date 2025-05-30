Unique chance to visit Morecambe Bay island on charity walk

Lancaster charity CancerCare is offering walkers the chance to visit Chapel Island on a unique charity walk this August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chapel Island is nestled in the Leven Estuary in the sands of Morecambe Bay.

CancerCare’s Chapel Island Walk is the charity’s second Bay walk of the year; their first is their now sold out Cross Bay Walk taking place in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chapel Island Walk sets off on Saturday August 2 at 11.15am from Canal Foot before crossing the River Leven and walking onto Chapel Island, where those wishing to can explore the island and its vast array of wildlife.

Chapel Island.

The historic Collins Weir, an old cart-line that reappeared in 2024 after being buried by the sands for more than 70 years, will still be visible this year.

The walk begins at and returns to Canal Foot (near Ulverston), and whilst not a difficult walk, participants are advised to have a decent standard of fitness. You will be safely guided across the shifting sands by royally appointed guide, Raymond Porter.

The circular walk is estimated between two and six miles, taking approximately three hours to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds raised from the Chapel Island Walk will go directly to CancerCare, a local charity who provide free counselling and complementary therapies to people affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and bereavement.

For more information and to book, visit https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events