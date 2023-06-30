News you can trust since 1837
Union strikes hit Lancaster University open day

An open day at Lancaster University will be impacted by industrial action for the first time ever.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read

Visitors to Lancaster University open day tomorrow, Saturday, will be greeted by Lancaster UCU pickets.

This is the first time that LUCU - Lancaster University branch of the University and College Union - members have taken strike action on an open day.

A spokesman said: "LUCU members were left with no other alternative as punitive deductions imposed by senior management have halved staff salaries since April for participating in the national marking and assessment boycott.

Strike action will be taking place at Lancaster University tomorrow.
"LUCU members have shown determination and unity once again, and voted - with a strong majority - to call a local strike that started last Monday, and will hit the open day tomorrow.

"If the employer refuses to negotiate, the next round of nofitied strike action will impact another open day as well as graduation ceremonies."

The spokesman added that student support for industrial action remains strong, with many visiting the pickets every day and sending messages of solidarity.

In May more than 20 MPs accross the country submitted an Early Day Motion signaling their continous support to UCU and making clear that the employer's approach is prolonging the dispute unnecessarily and thereby harming students' experiences.

Lancaster MP Cat Smith also wrote to Lancaster University's VC.

"LUCU members care about their students, love their jobs and are fighting the fight of a lifetime to ensure the sustainable future of Higher Education in the UK," the spokesman said.

"Industrial action is always the last resort, and LUCU greatly suffer from it. In fact, many LUCU members are struggling to make ends meet."

