Unexplained death: Police probe after man's body is found on grounds of Morecambe Bay Academy
Police have opened an enquiry after the discovery of a man’s body on the grounds of Morecambe Bay Academy.
By The newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
30th Oct 2022, 6:45pm
Emergency services from Lancashire were alerted after a man was found unconscious this morning (Sunday) at around 8.30am.
Sadly upon arrival the man was pronounced dead. Police confirmed the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to try and establish the circumstances.
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.