The UK’s biggest family, the Radfords from Lancashire, are returning to our TV screens this weekend with a brand new show.

The Morecambe based Radford family are well known as the UK’s largest family with the two parents - married couple Sue and Noel- having 22 children.

The Radfords have been in the public eye since 2012 when they first starred in the 2012 Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting.

Since then, they have continued to have even more children (plus 10 grandchildren) and starred in three more series, with their last TV programme, 22 Kids and Counting, airing on Channel 5 last year.

Starting of the new year with a bang however, the Radford family’s Instagram account announced on New Year’s Day that yet another TV show was coming.

Britain's largest family, The Radfords, are appeaing in yet another TV series, starting very soon. | submit

What is the new show about?

The popular reality series gives an insight into the bustling life of the Morecambe-based couple, their brood and their grandchildren and the latest installement will be no different.

Called 22 Kinds and a Wedding, the fifth series in the Radford franchise seems to be some-what of a spin off show and will evidentently focus on the Radford’s eldest daughter Millie’s marriage to her longterm partner partner Harley, which took place at Wennington Hall in Lancaster last November.

It is not yet clear however if the name change is permanent for the whole new series or just a one off for the first episode.

Advertising the show on its Instagram page, Channel 5 wrote: “Wedding bells are ringing for the Radfords 💍 Britain’s Biggest Family is back, and this new series kicks off with all the drama and excitement as Millie and Harley plan their dream wedding, but will they get their perfect day?”

When does it air?

22 Kinds and a Wedding starts on Sunday, January 5 at 8pm on Channel 5.

What have the Radfords said about the new show?

Sue and Noel, who also own Morecambe-based Radford's Pie Company, took to their joint Instagram account to share a poster of their upcoming TV show.

In the caption they wrote: “Happy new year everyone [emoji] we are starting the year off with our brand new series that’s on this Sunday ch5 8pm we hope you will be watching 🥰❤️ “

Meanwhile their daughter Millie shared the announcement of the show to her own Instagram story and wrote: “Can’t wait for you all to see how eventful it was to the lead up to our wedding. @harleypassmore @theradfordfamily.”