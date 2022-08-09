UK’s Favourite Parks 2022: Lancaster park nominated for award

With more than 20,000 votes cast for this year’s title, national charity Fields in Trust has revealed the parks and green spaces nominated for the title across the country.

And The Centre @ Halton – which is used by families picnicking and children playing, dog walkers, skaters and sports teams – makes the list.

The park features natural areas of wild flowers, woodlands and garden areas and was particularly important when people could only meet outside during the local Covid restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centre @ Halton.

According to Fields in Trust, parks and green spaces in the UK are under threat and it is part of its role to help champion, support and most importantly, protect our parks so that we can continue to enjoy them.

Whilst this is the charity’s mission, it is also up to us as the public enjoying these green spaces and parks to help stem this cycle of disappearance and decline.

During warm weather like we are experiencing at the moment, parks and green spaces are especially important to help people stay both physically and mentally healthy.

Fields in Trust has more than 90 years’ experience when it comes to protecting this country’s parks and green spaces and the charity works with landowners, community groups and policy makers to help our parks achieve the best possible outcome.