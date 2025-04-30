UK's biggest family gets even bigger as Lancashire clan the Radfords welcomes newborn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, the UK’s biggest family - the Lancashire clan the Radfords- has gotten even bigger thanks to the addition of a new member.

The Morecambe based Radford family are well known as the UK’s largest family with the two parents - married couple Sue and Noel- having 22 children and 13 grandchildren.

This week however their numbers have expanded yet again as second eldest daughter Chloe has given birth to her first son.

29-year-old Chloe, who already has two-year-old daughter Mila with security guard boyfriend Jacob Wallace, announced she was pregnant with their second child back in October.

Posting on Instagram yesterday, the reality star revealed she had given birth to a son named Bodhi Reign the day before.

Chloe shared a reel of her birthing journey with her 161k followers alongside a caption which read: “ Bodhi Reign

“28th April 2025

6lb 6oz of pure perfection

“Here’s to life as a family of 4!!! My heart is so full ❤️❤️❤️”

Main image: the Radford family pictured in 2023. Inset: the newest addition, Bodhi Reign. | Various

The video starts with the now mum of two walking down a street as she says: “So it is the 28th of April, quarter past 10, and we are on our way to the hospital because I think it is baby time.”

The reel, which has the song ‘To Build a Home’ by The Cinematic Orchestra playing in the background throughout, then moves on to a montage of Chloe’s pregnancy journey.

This included clips of Chloe and Jacob, 30, staring at the positive pregnancy test, popping the gender reveal balloon, Mila playing with her mum’s expanding stomach and Chloe sucking on some gas and air in the labour room.

The video then ends with an adorable first look at baby Bodhi Reign sleeping in his baby carrier.

The main Radford Family Instagram account, which boasts an impressive 539 follwowers, then shared Chloe’s video to their story.

Underneath Chloe’s post, they also commented: “You did amazing Chloe [emoji] he’s just perfect Mila is going to be the best big sister she was so excited to meet him 😍”

The Radfords have been in the public eye since 2012 when they first starred in the 2012 Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting.

Since then, they have continued to have even more children (plus now 11 grandchildren) and starred in three more series, with their last TV programme, 22 Kids and Counting, airing on Channel 5 last year.