UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Ministry of Sound Disco, The Halle Orchestra and Sister Sledge to headline at new three day festival in Carnforth

The one-off festival, sponsored by Booths, will take place on the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend – Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5 - in the historic grounds of Leighton Hall Estate in Carnforth.

With a wide variety of acts taking to the stage across the three days, Leighton Live is setting up for a musical extravaganza over the weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

With an incredible line-up of live music, plus a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on site, the festival looks to be an event that's not to be missed.

Leighton Hall near Carnforth will host Leighton Live in June.

On the opening day, Friday June 3, taking to the stage will be the iconic band UB40, featuring lead singer Ali Campbell. The English reggae and pop band formed in 1978 and had more than 50 singles in the UK charts and also achieved considerable international success. Support will come from Reggae Roast with lots more to be announced.

Saturday June 4 will be a day and night filled with dancing as iconic disco family Sister Sledge, who played at Highest Point in 2018, perform followed by a brand-new live show from Ministry of Sound Disco, a 15-piece band celebrating the very best in disco and house hits.

The ‘We are Family’ singers are an American vocal group which consists of four sisters that formed in 1971, achieving huge international success. There will be DJ sets throughout the day from Hacienda legend Graeme Park and Manchester’s premier club night, Funkademia.

To close the festival on Sunday June 5 there will be an all day picnic with activities for all of the family with the highlight of the evening coming from The Hallé symphony orchestra who will present the magnificent Last Night of the Proms with very special guest soprano Laura Wright. Expect plenty of singalongs and flag waving. The weekend will end on a high with a huge firework display.

Ministry of Sound Disco will headline Leighton Live.

Whilst the weekend is going to be filled with incredible music, there is also the opportunity to explore the beautiful grounds of Leighton Hall, the ancestral home of the world-renowned Gillow furniture family, with its extensive lawns and 19th century Walled Garden.

There will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy across the weekend with access to a woodland walk, and an adventure playground on site.

Leighton Hall is located just outside the market town of Carnforth which is a great area for walkers and cyclists to explore. There will also be a variety of premier street food traders and drinks to enjoy on site.

The weekend will be sponsored by Booths, the northern supermarket chain who are set to celebrate their 175th anniversary this year.

Festival director Richard Dyer said: “We’re really excited to be announcing the line-up for Leighton Live, which will take place over the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday this June. We’ve got a mega lineup joining us at Leighton Hall, there really will be something for everyone, from disco, reggae, right through to a full symphony orchestra.”

Director Jamie Scahill added: “The location of Leighton Live is absolutely stunning, and not only will guests get to enjoy the incredible music, but they will also be able to explore the grounds of this local beauty spot, and enjoy some ace food and drink across the weekend. We’d like to say a big thanks to Booths who are sponsoring this year’s event in celebration of their 175th anniversary.”

John Gill, head of marketing and trading at Booths, added: “We are so pleased to sponsor Leighton Live festival this year in conjunction with our 175th anniversary celebrations. We love to get involved with local events as much as we can, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity as we celebrate our big birthday in June.

The festival is sure to be a wonderful few days which will not only highlight some amazing musical acts, but also showcase many local food and drink traders, all within such a beautiful setting at Leighton Hall. Supporting local events and producers is a key part of our brand, so we hope the festival will be a huge success and drive trade for the surrounding businesses after such a tough couple of years.”

Tickets will be available on Friday March 18 at 10am exclusively from Skiddle with the starting price of £40 for a day ticket and £115 for the full three days. Under 10s go free, and teen tickets start at £15.

