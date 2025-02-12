"Tyson is a warrior" says Amir Khan as he weighs in on Tyson Fury's future

Former professional boxer Amir Khan has waded in on what Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury’s future will look like.

Morecambe based boxer Tyson, 36, announced he was retiring from the sport for the third time last month.

Since his announcment, gossip has been rife about what the father of seven will do next, and indeed if he even is genuinley retiring.

Now joining the chorus of voices is former boxer Amir Khan, who himself lives just outside of Lancashire in Lostock, a distrct in the north west of Bolton.

38-year-old Amir was interviewed this week by the online gambling company Betway all about Tyson and he was very honest with his opinions.

Former boxer Amir Khan has spoken about Lancashire's Tyson Fury in a new interview. | Getty

When asked if he thinks Tyson will return to the sport, Amir said: “Tyson is a warrior, and I believe he is the type of fighter who will come back and will not want to leave the sport not giving the fans the fight that they want with Anthony Joshua. I don’t think he will call it a day. He’s going to be there and come back for that one. If that fight isn’t on the table though I don’t think there’s another fight that will motivate him to come back for.”

Amir then continued: “Tyson is a warrior and is no joke. He’s not one of those fighters who is scared, he has just come off two hard fights with Oleksandr Usyk away from his family and I think that is why he didn’t come back to the Ring Magazine event. He wants to relax and spend some time with his family. Sometimes with all of the media attention and the cameras, you want to be left alone and he’s at a point where he wants to be left alone and then when Tyson does want it and gets that itch, he’ll want to come back and get it.”

Father of two Amir, who retired from boxing in 2022, was then asked how he thinks Tyson’s fight with Anthony Joshua would go if it did happen.

In his reponse, Amir said: “It’ll be a good, close fight. I think it will go the distance, but it will be good to see because both fighters are at a good level. Anthony Joshua has had some good wins (before Daniel Dubois) and looked really good and revived. Then you look at Tyson Fury. He has to be in that type of position to make it a close fight with Anthony Joshua. If Fury is still at the top and has all of the confidence, then I think Fury wins that fight all day long. But with the last two fights, it’s even and is a 50/50 fight now.

“Mentally, Fury may have been really impacted and that’s normal. I’m not talking bad about him but it’s normal and happened to me. When I had that fight loss against Lamont Peterson, mentally I was done. Even though I knew I was a better fighter than Danny Garcia, he beat me and knocked me out. I was outboxing him and destroying him but it’s life. I feel Fury needs to come back and have one or two fights and then take the AJ fight. But knowing Fury with the b**** he has got, he will want to jump straight into that fight which would be very hard.”