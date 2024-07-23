Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly anticipated match between Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has reportedly moved a step closer.

Talks of a fight between Lancashire’s Tyson Fury, 35, and London local Anthony Joshua, 45, have been ongoing since 2018 when father of seven Tyson called out AJ during his fight with the American professional boxer Deontay Wilder.

The bout has still not been arranged however six years on, although back in April, AJ - who has won his last four fights - teased that it was “most definitely ... coming”.

Now, the bout seems more likely to happen than ever as The Times has reported that sports broadcaster DAZN is closing in on a deal that would see promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn come under the same banner.

L: Anthony Joshua at the London Marathon 2024. R: Tyson Fury smiles during a press conference ahead of the Undisputed World Heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Credit: Getty | Getty

Eddie Hearn’s promotions company ‘Matchroom Boxing’, which promotes AJ, already signed a deal with DAZN back in 2021 and now the Times reports that the British streaming service is set to seal a long-term deal with Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Tyson.

The deal, which the Times suggests could take place in a matter of weeks, would mean the two boxers are both aligned to the same service and so a bout between the pair would look more likely than ever.

Gypsy King Tyson is already set to fight Usyk this Decemeber in Saudi Arabia, having lost to the Ukranian in May.

AJ meanwhile, who also lost to Usyk back in 2021 and 2022, will take on fellow British boxer Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September.